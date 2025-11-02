Tarique urges party members to back ‘finalised’ single BNP candidates

Tarique Rahman has urged BNP leaders to rally behind a single candidate in every constituency, cautioning that “covert autocracy still lurks in the shadows, driven by hidden ambitions”.

Speaking virtually from London on Sunday night at a party event, the acting BNP chairman also announced that the name of the single party candidates will be declared soon.

“Soon, we will announce the names of BNP’s candidates for different constituencies on behalf of the party. Everyone must work in unity to ensure that the party’s nominee wins. I ask every supporter of Bangladesh nationalist forces to participate,” he said.

“Remember, covert autocracy with hidden ambitions is waiting around you. Therefore, internal resentment, disputes or disagreements should not reach a stage where opponents can exploit them.”

The event, held at Hotel Lakeshore in Gulshan, was part of a programme to renew membership for BNP supporters living abroad and to accept new members.

The launch of the party’s online payment gateway was also inaugurated via BNP’s website.

Addressing party activists, Tarique said: “In each parliamentary constituency, there may be multiple BNP candidates campaigning for public support. But in the end, you are all followers of Ziaur Rahman, soldiers of Khaleda Zia, BNP workers, and supporters of the paddy sheaf.

“Remember, if the paddy sheaf wins, you have won, are winning, or will win. The country and democracy will be the ultimate beneficiaries.”

He urged party members to respect the contributions of the “mother of democracy”.

“Do not act in any way that disrespects the champions of independence,” he said. “Such behaviour will undermine her contribution to the nation and democracy, and embarrass millions of BNP supporters across the country.”

Tarique also called on party members to stay close to the people.