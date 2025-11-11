Home +
Sport +
World +
Business & Economy +
Features +
Others +

November 11, 2025

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business &
Economy
Features
Others

Eight Islamist parties rally at Paltan for July Charter, referendum

They are pushing for a five-point list of demands

8 Islamist parties rally at Paltan for July Charter, referendum

Staff Correspondent

bdnews24.com

Published : 11 Nov 2025, 04:48 PM

Updated : 11 Nov 2025, 04:48 PM

Related Stories
US Senate advances bill to end govt shutdown
US Senate advances bill to end govt shutdown
Aam Jonotar Dal’s Tarek ends hunger strike
Aam Jonotar Dal’s Tarek ends hunger strike
Read More
Mamun murder: DMP asked to ensure security in court area
Mamun murder: DMP asked to ensure security in court area
Israel blocking syringes needed to vaccinate Gaza children: UNICEF
Israel blocking syringes needed to vaccinate Gaza children: UNICEF
England call up Chalobah, Trafford
England call up Chalobah, Trafford
BUET student lands in jail over ‘hurting’ religious sentiment
BUET student lands in jail over ‘hurting’ religious sentiment
Read More
Opinion

Julian Francis

Remembering the great Bhola cyclone
Remembering the great Bhola cyclone

Anatul Fateh

The Defection
The Defection

Biswadip Das

19 and counting: The price of independence in Bangladesh’s media
19 and counting: The price of independence in Bangladesh’s media

Syed Badrul Ahsan

The media are keepers of public conscience
The media are keepers of public conscience
Read More