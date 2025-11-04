Supporters protest Cumilla-6 nomination, block Dhaka-Chattogram Highway after Yasin loses

Supporters of BNP leader Aminur Rashid Yasin have blocked the Dhaka–Chattogram Highway in Cumilla after he was not nominated for the parliamentary polls.

Yasin, a former member of parliament and an advisor to the BNP chairperson, had sought nomination for the Cumilla-6 (Sadar) constituency.

On Monday, the BNP nominated another of the chairperson’s advisors, Monirul Haque Chowdhury, for the seat.

In protest, Yasin’s supporters took to the streets around 11pm on Monday in the Alekhar Char, setting fire to tyres on both lanes of the highway and blocking vehicle movement.

The demonstration continued until midnight.

Salman Ahmed, who identified himself as one of Yasin’s supporters, said: “We thought Yasin Bhai would be nominated for the election, but he was not. That’s why we have blocked the highway to draw the party’s attention.

“We hope the leadership will reconsider.”

Another supporter, Jatiyatabadi Jubo Dal activist Yasin Nur, said: “For the past 16 years, Yasin Bhai has stood by the persecuted leaders and activists. We hope the party will recognise his contribution.”

Earlier in the evening, Yasin’s supporters also held demonstrations at Pubali Square and Liberty intersection in the city.