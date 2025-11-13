BNP's Salahuddin accuses CA Yunus of 'violating' July National Charter in televised address

Senior BNP leader Salahuddin Ahmed has alleged that Chief Advisor Muhammad Yunus “violated” the July National Charter in his televised address to the nation on Thursday.

“In his speech, the chief advisor breached the signed July National Charter,” the Standing Committee member said in an immediate reaction after the broadcast.

“He signed the National Charter, and with this address he has violated it. That is all I will say for now.”

Earlier at 2:30pm, the chief advisor announced that the general election and the referendum would be held together on the same day.

Also on Thursday, President Md Shahabuddin issued the July National Charter (Implementation) Order, setting out the questions to be put to the referendum.

BNP's Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman has convened an emergency meeting of the party’s Standing Committee for the evening.

Several members of the party's highest policymaking body told bdnews24.com the meeting will discuss the chief advisor’s address to the nation. A formal response will be issued afterwards.