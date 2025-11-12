BNP’s Fakhrul meets EU delegation chief Miller

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir is meeting with Michael Miller, ambassador and head of the European Union Delegation to Bangladesh.

The meeting was held at the BNP chairperson’s office in Dhaka’s Gulshan at 11am on Wednesday.

BNP National Standing Committee Member Amir Khosru Mahmud Chowdhury, Joint Secretary General Humayun Kabir, and Organising Secretary Shama Obaid also attended the meeting.

The party leaders said the Bangladesh and the EU’s bilateral relationship and the upcoming parliamentary elections were among the many topics discussed.