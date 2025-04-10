BNP to seek election roadmap in meeting with Yunus on Apr 16, says Salahuddin

The BNP leader voices the party's disagreement with secularism and pluralism as state principles

BNP's Standing Committee member Salahuddin Ahmed has said the party will meet Chief Advisor Muhammad Yunus to request a roadmap for the next general election.

The meeting is scheduled for 12pm on Apr 16, he confirmed at a press conference at the BNP Chairperson's Office in Dhaka’s Gulshan on Wednesday.

The BNP leader said: “We have sought time to meet the chief advisor. We will discuss this matter [the election issue] only after meeting him.”

“We will demand a roadmap from the chief advisor before December,” he added. “This is so that he clearly presents it to the nation through the proper process to address the uncertainty and instability felt by the nation, bring stability to politics, and revitalise economic activities.”

“We would say that this is enough time.'"

Referring to discussions with the Election Commission (EC), Salahuddin said: “It [the Election Commission] will be able to complete all preparations within June, and the chief advisor has earlier assured us that all activities for holding the elections within December are being carried out.”

“As conflicting statements from different parties have caused confusion, we will urge him to clear these issues,” he added.

BNP DISAGREES WITH SECULARISM, PLURALISM

Salahuddin said the BNP does not agree with secularism and pluralism as principles of state governance.

Referring to the recommendations of the Constitutional Reform Commission, he said: "In the spreadsheet of the National Consensus Commission’s 5th, 6th, and 7th sections, they have mentioned the principles of secularism and pluralism in the Constitution, and the concepts of equality and human dignity.

“But we [BNP] do not agree with pluralism and other related issues. We have also provided our comments to the commission on this matter."

He added, “The principles of state policy are outlined in Articles 8, 9, 10, and 12 of the Constitution. Regarding these articles, the recommendation made by the reform commission is that they want to replace the same issues.

“For example, one proposal is to abolish secularism and similar principles. The confusion arises there. We have said we do not agree with secularism. But we have also clarified what we want."

Explaining further, the BNP leader said: "We want the Fifth Amendment, which was adopted before the 15th amendment, to be reinstated.

“It, however, has been misunderstood that we want secularism abolished. That is not the case.

“To clarify, we have said the reform commission's replacement, including pluralism and other issues, must come together.

He added, “Then we explained why we do not agree and why we are reiterating the alternative proposals that we had previously given to the reform commission."

Salahuddin said: “The principles of state policy should include faith in the Almighty Allah, nationalism, democracy, and socialism, meaning social and economic justice.

“These were the principles adopted in the Fifth Amendment after the abolition of BAKSAL. We hope this clears up any confusion," he added.