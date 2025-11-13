Home +
Sport +
World +
Business & Economy +
Features +
Others +

November 13, 2025

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business &
Economy
Features
Others

Workers Party office at Topkhana Road ‘attacked’

Police, however, denied that there was any attack at the office

Workers Party office ‘attacked’

Senior Correspondent

bdnews24.com

Published : 13 Nov 2025, 03:16 PM

Updated : 13 Nov 2025, 03:16 PM

Related Stories
Salahuddin sees ‘clash of interest’ in Yunus’s dual role
Salahuddin sees ‘clash of interest’ in Yunus’s dual role
Tarique will return at month’s end: Salahuddin
Tarique will return at month’s end: Salahuddin
8 faith-based parties threaten sit-in
8 faith-based parties threaten sit-in
BNP’s Fakhrul meets EU delegation chief
BNP’s Fakhrul meets EU delegation chief
Read More
India opens new military airbase close to China border
India opens new military airbase close to China border
July Charter referendum on same day as election: Yunus
July Charter referendum on same day as election: Yunus
CA Yunus addresses the nation
CA Yunus addresses the nation
President signs July Charter Implementation Order: office
President signs July Charter Implementation Order: office
Read More
Opinion

Julian Francis

Remembering the great Bhola cyclone
Remembering the great Bhola cyclone

Anatul Fateh

The Defection
The Defection

Biswadip Das

19 and counting: The price of independence in Bangladesh’s media
19 and counting: The price of independence in Bangladesh’s media

Syed Badrul Ahsan

The media are keepers of public conscience
The media are keepers of public conscience
Read More