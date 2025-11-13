Workers Party office at Topkhana Road ‘attacked’

The central office of the Workers Party of Bangladesh at Topkhana Road has been attacked in the early hours on Thursday.

However, police denied that there was any attack at the office. One suspect was caught and handed over to the police.

In a press statement, the Workers Party Politburo protested the incident saying: "From 11pm to 12:30am, the Workers' Party central office was attacked and vandalised by government-backed mob criminals."

The statement said that in the name of preventing the “lockdown programme” announced by the Awami League, more than 100 people attacked the Workers’ Party central office while chanting slogans supporting Dr Yunus and also Islamic slogans at 11pm on Nov 12. They demanded party president Rashed Khan Menon be hanged and vandalised the office. They ransacked it for about one and a half hours.

The attackers beat office assistant Monir Hossain and forced him to hold a bomb. They had informed the police beforehand and handed Monir over to the police, the statement said.

“Also, they locked the office, took hold of it and put up a signboard saying Anti-fascism Research Centre.”

The party also complained in its statement that police were unresponsive when they sought their help over the incident.

They demand a fair investigation and trial into the attack on the Workers' Party office and the release of office assistant Monir Hossain.

Shahbagh Police Station OC Khalid Mansur said the leaders and activists of NCP were present at the scene, saw one suspect roaming near the Workers’ Party office and informed the police. It was then police who came to the scene and took the suspect into their custody.

“However, no vandalism or attack was reported.”