Election documents reveal Shakib Al Hasan earns ‘over Tk 55 million’ in a year

Shakib went to the constituency last week after receiving the Awami League’s nomination for the Magura-1 seat. At the time, thousands of activists and cricket fans greeted Shakib with a fleet of motorcycles.



After that, Shakib attended a meeting at the Magura district Awami League office, where party leaders welcomed him with flowers. Later, Shakib was seen at several other events.



The Election Inquiry Committee then wrote to Shakib asking for an explanation for his breach of the electoral rules of conduct for campaigning ahead of the specified time. Shakib had to appear in court and submit a written explanation of the allegations against him.



At the court of Chief Joint District and Sessions Judge Satyabrata Shikder, Shakib said in a written explanation, “When I came to Magura on Nov 29, the townspeople and my fans greeted me. It was an unexpected event. I am very sorry for this incident.”



“I have sufficient respect for the electoral law. But this is my first time and I am new to elections. I will ensure that such incidents do not happen in the future.”