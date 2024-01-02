Excitement builds in Faridpur ahead of Hasina's visit for election rally

The streets of Faridpur are abuzz with anticipation and excitement surrounding Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's visit for a campaign event.

The Awami League chief is scheduled to address a rally at the Faridpur Government Rajendra College ground on Tuesday afternoon in support of the ruling party's candidates for the four seats in the district.

Despite a dense morning fog blanketing the district, thousands of party loyalists started arriving at the venue in a series of processions ahead of the rally.

Following successful events in Sylhet, Rangpur, Barishal, Gopalganj, and Dhaka, district leaders have undertaken extensive preparations to ensure the Faridpur rally's success.