Excitement builds in Faridpur ahead of Hasina's visit for election rally

The streets of Faridpur are abuzz with anticipation and excitement surrounding Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's visit for a campaign event.
The Awami League chief is scheduled to address a rally at the Faridpur Government Rajendra College ground on Tuesday afternoon in support of the ruling party's candidates for the four seats in the district.
Despite a dense morning fog blanketing the district, thousands of party loyalists started arriving at the venue in a series of processions ahead of the rally.
Following successful events in Sylhet, Rangpur, Barishal, Gopalganj, and Dhaka, district leaders have undertaken extensive preparations to ensure the Faridpur rally's success.
"All arrangements to make this rally a success are complete. The excitement isn't just among party members -- the general public is also very enthusiastic," said Ishtiaq Arif, the general secretary of Faridpur District Awami League.
The streets outside the venue are adorned with election posters and banners to welcome the prime minister. Hundreds of loudspeakers have been installed throughout the city, ensuring the public can hear the speeches clearly.
In preparation for the event, the Awami League constructed a boat-shaped platform for the rally over the past two days.