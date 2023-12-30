Tangail-4: A spectacular comeback for Latif Siddique or an unbroken Awami League legacy

The five-time MP from the Tangail-4 constituency, Abdul Latif Siddique, was deemed indispensable to the Awami League in Tangail, but his political fortunes took a tumble after 2014 for his controversial remarks on Hajj.

He became inactive in politics when he was expelled from the party, losing his ministry and facing imprisonment.

In 2018, he attempted a return as an independent candidate in the 11th national polls but didn't succeed.

Despite being dropped by the Awami League, he is now trying to re-enter politics by running with the Truck symbol against the party’s Boat candidate Md Mozaharul Islam Talukder, the president of Kalihati Upazila unit of the Awami League.

Locals said some veteran Awami League leaders and activists are still supporting Latif. If they can secure votes for him, it's likely to be in favour of the Truck symbol.

However, most of the party leadership supports Mozaharul and is actively campaigning door-to-door to maintain support for the Boat symbol.

Many people feel that the campaign gatherings for the ruling party candidate are relatively smaller than before.