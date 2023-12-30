Tangail-4: A spectacular comeback for Latif Siddique or an unbroken Awami League legacy

The five-time MP from the Tangail-4 constituency, Abdul Latif Siddique, was deemed indispensable to the Awami League in Tangail, but his political fortunes took a tumble after 2014 for his controversial remarks on Hajj.
He became inactive in politics when he was expelled from the party, losing his ministry and facing imprisonment.
In 2018, he attempted a return as an independent candidate in the 11th national polls but didn't succeed.
Despite being dropped by the Awami League, he is now trying to re-enter politics by running with the Truck symbol against the party’s Boat candidate Md Mozaharul Islam Talukder, the president of Kalihati Upazila unit of the Awami League.
Locals said some veteran Awami League leaders and activists are still supporting Latif. If they can secure votes for him, it's likely to be in favour of the Truck symbol.
However, most of the party leadership supports Mozaharul and is actively campaigning door-to-door to maintain support for the Boat symbol.
Many people feel that the campaign gatherings for the ruling party candidate are relatively smaller than before.
Still, Latif’s absence for nearly a decade has created a gap between him and the young supporters who joined politics after 2014.
Former Awami League leader Shahjahan Siraj was elected MP from this constituency with the Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal’s ticket in 1991. He then joined the BNP and got elected in 2001.
His daughter Barrister Shukla Sarwat Siraj is running independently with the Eagle symbol, as the BNP is not participating.
Nine candidates are in the race for the Jan 7 election in Kalihati, but there are clear signs that the fight will be between Latif, Mozaharul and Shukla.
Jatiya Party candidate Liaquat Ali contested the 2018 election as a candidate of the Krishak Sramik Janata League, led by Latif's younger brother Abdul Kader Siddique, and won 34,000 votes.
Kader has not fielded any candidate in Latif’s seat this time apparently to support his elder brother.
In September, when Latif returned to Kalihati for a public meeting after a long time, Kader and his family supported him.
The two brothers shared the same stage, and Kader accompanied Latif during the nomination paper filing.
Kader is contesting the election for the Tangail-8 constituency, covering the Basail and Sakhipur Upazilas, while their other brother, Murad Siddique, is contesting for the Tangail-5 Sadar constituency.
Latif has been actively seeking votes day and night.
In a recent meeting, he said: "Over the last two months, I've connected with the sentiments and affection of Kalihati's people, focusing on the 12th national elections.
“With their support, I chose to run as an independent candidate with the truck symbol,” he said.
“I believe people's love will lead me to victory on Jan 7."
Latif ordered campaign committees in each village and ward of the Upazila, emphasising the need for a central committee.
He thinks the key challenge will be to make the voters visit the polling stations safely.
Emphasising the importance of a free and fair election without the influence of money or muscle power, Latif hopes voters will freely vote for their chosen representatives.
Former Upazila chairman Mozaharul, expressing a lifelong commitment to people's welfare and allegiance to the ideals of Bangabandhu and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, highlighted enduring challenges during his time with the Awami League.
He believes that in Kalihati, people will vote for the Boat for peace and development.
Shukla, a Supreme Court lawyer, is campaigning with the support of her father's followers in Kalihati.
"Just as the people of Kalihati stood by my father, they will stand by me as well,” she said.
She is committed to making the Upazila free from drugs, terrorism, and discrimination.
If she wins, her priority is to build a hospital for children and women.
Shukla is confident in winning with the support of the local residents.
Shahidul Islam, a voter from Dhunail village in Bangra Union, expects competition among Mozaharul, Latif, and Shukla in the upcoming election.
Aminul Islam from Satutia village firmly states that Latif, elected four times from Kalihati on the Awami League's nomination, remains the undisputed choice.