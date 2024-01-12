    বাংলা

    Quader sacks top Raushon loyalists Kazi Firoz Rashid, Sunil Shuvo Roy

    Co-chairman Rashid and presidium member Sunil were close associates of Raushon Ershad

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 12 Jan 2024, 02:44 PM
    Updated : 12 Jan 2024, 02:44 PM

    GM Quader has sacked senior Raushon Ershad loyalists Kazi Firoz Rashid and Sunil Shuvo Roy from their positions in a move to consolidate his grip on the Jatiya Party as a long drawn power struggle plays out.

    The purge came five days after it suffered a debacle in the general election.

    Chairman GM Quader relieved Co-chairman Rashid and presidium member Sunil from all party posts, including presidium membership, in accordance with the party constitution with immediate effect, according to a statement signed by Mahmud Alam, the party's joint office secretary, on Friday.

    The statement, however, did not provide specific reasons for this decision.

    Rashid and Sunil were close associates of Raushon Ershad in the party. Rashid was a cabinet member during the leadership of party founder Hussain Muhammad Ershad, and Sunil served as Ershad's press and political secretary.

    Rashid, a two-time MP from Dhaka-6 constituency, withdrew from the recent election as the Jatiya Party could not reach an agreement with the Awami League regarding that seat.

    Before the election, a longstanding dispute between JP Chairman GM Quader and Raushon came to light.

    Ershad's wife alleged that Quader, Ershad's brother, took control of the party by sidelining key party leaders.

    Leaders known to be supporters of Raushon were also not nominated for Jan 7 polls.

    Ershad's son, Rahgir Almahe Ershad, the MP for Rangpur-3 constituency, did not get a nomination, and Quader contested the seat himself. In the end, neither Raushon nor Rahgir participated in the elections.

    The official opposition in the last two parliaments, won only 11 seats, losing over half of the 26 seats the Awami League had ceded to them in a seat-sharing deal.

    RELATED STORIES
    Jatiya Party supporters campaign in Dhaka
    Jatiya Party MPs-elect to take oath Wednesday
    The party reverses its decision not to join the oath-taking ceremony with others
    Raushon meets Hasina, complains about ‘unfair treatment’ by GM Quader in Jatiya Party dispute
    Raushon tells Hasina about ‘unfair treatment’ by GM Quader
    The followers of Raushon urge the prime minister to talk to them first if the Awami League shares seats with the Jatiya Party
    Raushon-led Jatiya Party faction ‘won’t contest election’ as rivalry with GM Quader peaks
    Raushon-led Jatiya Party faction ‘won’t contest election’
    The chief patron of the party and her followers meet after GM Quader-led faction leaves them out of nomination
    Jatiya Party is going to polls amid murmurs of discord over nominations
    Jatiya Party going to polls amid rift
    The discord over leadership peaked after the death of founder HM Ershad in 2019

    Opinion

    Year of elections to shape Ukraine, Gaza and wider conflicts
    Peter Apps
    Who will compensate for the personal loss and damage caused by climate change?
    Suliman Niloy
    AI defined 2023. Bullets and ballots will shape 2024
    Why a murder plot will not turn the US away from India