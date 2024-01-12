Quader sacks top Raushon loyalists Kazi Firoz Rashid, Sunil Shuvo Roy

GM Quader has sacked senior Raushon Ershad loyalists Kazi Firoz Rashid and Sunil Shuvo Roy from their positions in a move to consolidate his grip on the Jatiya Party as a long drawn power struggle plays out.

The purge came five days after it suffered a debacle in the general election.

Chairman GM Quader relieved Co-chairman Rashid and presidium member Sunil from all party posts, including presidium membership, in accordance with the party constitution with immediate effect, according to a statement signed by Mahmud Alam, the party's joint office secretary, on Friday.

The statement, however, did not provide specific reasons for this decision.