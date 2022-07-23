July 23 2022

    বাংলা

    First Bangladeshi to summit K2: another feather in Wasfia Nazreen’s cap

    Located on the Pakistan-China border, 8,611-metre K2 is notorious for its steep slopes and high winds

    Staff Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 22 July 2022, 8:38 PM
    Updated : 22 July 2022, 8:38 PM

    Wasfia Nazreen has become the first Bangladeshi mountaineer to summit K2, the second highest mountain in the world.

    Elite Exped, the team of mountaineers who include Wasfia, announced the achievement in an Instagram post on Friday.

    “100 percent success rate! This season has been awesome. Our incredible team for our K2 expedition has all accomplished their goal,” it said.

    Located on the Pakistan-China border, 8,611-metre K2 is notorious for its steep slopes and high winds.

    In 2015, Wasfia scaled the 4,884-metre Carstensz Pyramid in Indonesia’s Papua Province, locally known as Puncak Jaya.

    This marked the end of her seven summits that had started in 2011 on the 40th anniversary of Bangladesh’s independence.

    She climbed Mount Everest on May 26, 2012, the second woman from Bangladesh to do so. Before that, she had conquered Africa’s Kilimanjaro and South America’s Aconcagua.

    In other expeditions, Wasfia made it to the top of Antarctica’s Vinson Massif, Europe’s Mount Elbrus and North America’s Denali. She was selected as one of the adventurers of 2014 by National Geographic.

    RELATED STORIES
    Parliament Deputy Speaker Fazle Rabbi Miah dies from cancer at 76
    Deputy Speaker Fazle Rabbi Miah dies
    Fazle Rabbi was admitted to Mount Sinai hospital in New York for cancer treatment nine months ago
    Ricky Martin restraining order scrapped by Puerto Rico judge
    Ricky Martin restraining order scrapped by Puerto Rico judge
    A Puerto Rico judge has lifted a restraining order on actor and singer Ricky Martin at the request of the man who earlier this month had said the pop icon had harassed him, lawyers representing Martin ...
    Medical examiner says Ivana Trump's death was accidental
    Medical examiner says Ivana Trump's death was accidental
    Ivana Trump, former US President Donald Trump's first wife who passed away on Thursday, died as a result of an accident after suffering blunt force trauma injuries to her torso, the New York City Offi ...
    Kazi Ebadul Hoque, a former SC judge and Language Movement activist, dies at 86
    Kazi Ebadul Hoque, a former SC judge and Language Movement activist, dies at 86
    Kazi Ebadul Hoque, a former Supreme Court judge and a Language Movement activist, has died at the age of 86.

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher