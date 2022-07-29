Journalist Amit Habib, editor of Desh Rupantor, dies aged 58

Journalist Amit Habib, the editor of the daily Desh Rupantor, has died in hospital care in Dhaka at age 58 after suffering a stroke last week.
His younger brother Foyzul Habib said doctors at the National Institute of Neurosciences and Hospital declared Amit dead at 11:15pm on Thursday.
Although he held the top position of a newspaper after three decades in journalism, Amit was well known in Bangladesh’s media for his skills as a news editor.
bdnews24.com Editor-in-Chief Toufique Imrose Khalidi has paid a glowing tribute to his peer.
“I am deeply saddened to learn of my friend Amit Habib’s passing, so early. He was an exemplary newsroom leader and journalism in Bangladesh is indebted to him,” he said.
Foyzul said Amit was taken to Square Hospital and then transferred to the Intensive Care Unit of BRB Hospital after he fell ill at office on Jul 21. He was admitted to the National Institute of Neurosciences and Hospital on Jul 25.
Citing doctors, the Desh Rupantor reported that Amit suffered a haemorrhagic stroke.
His colleagues said funeral prayers for Amit will be held at Desh Rupantor’s office in Bangla Motor at 10am on Friday. His body will be taken to Jashore after another round of funeral prayers at the National Press Club at 11:30am.
Born in Jashore in October 1964, Amit started studying statistics at Dhaka University after obtaining his Higher Secondary Certificate from Jashore MM College in 1980.
He took to writing at Dhaka University and gained popularity with his articles published in Bichinta, Purbabhas and Priyo Projonmo, dramas for Bangladesh TV, and political analyses.
He cut his teeth in journalism as a sub-editor of the Daily Khobor in 1987. He joined the Daily Ajker Kagoj when it started its journey in 1991.
Later, he joined the Daily Bhorer Kagoj where he went on to become the news editor.
In 2003, he joined the Daily Jai Jai Din as chief news editor and started putting together a team that started publishing news in 2006.
In 2007, he joined China Radio International as a foreign expert and returned to Bangladesh a year later to join the Daily Samakal as chief news editor.
He joined the Daily Kaler Kantho in 2009 as the executive editor. He also worked as an editorial advisor to the newspaper. In 2018, Desh Rupantor started its journey with Amit editing the daily.
Amit started studying at Dhaka University but did not complete his bachelor's degree because of his journalistic commitments. He married once, but it did not work out. He has no children.