Journalist Amit Habib, editor of Desh Rupantor, dies aged 58

Journalist Amit Habib, the editor of the daily Desh Rupantor, has died in hospital care in Dhaka at age 58 after suffering a stroke last week.

His younger brother Foyzul Habib said doctors at the National Institute of Neurosciences and Hospital declared Amit dead at 11:15pm on Thursday.

Although he held the top position of a newspaper after three decades in journalism, Amit was well known in Bangladesh’s media for his skills as a news editor.