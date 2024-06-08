Pope Francis to meet world comedians including Whoopi Goldberg

The Vatican issues a long list of actors who are expected to meet Francis

Pope Francis greets people as he arrives for the weekly general audience in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican, June 5, 2024. REUTERS/Yara Nardi

Pope Francis, who says he regularly prays "Lord, give me a sense of humour", will meet comedians from around the world, including US actor Whoopi Goldberg on June 14, the Vatican said on Saturday.

Later on the same day, Francis is due to attend the summit of the heads of State from the seven major democracies (G7) in Apulia.

The Vatican issued a long list of actors who are expected to meet Francis on Friday, including British comedian Stephen Merchant - the co-writer and co-director of the TV comedy series "The Office" - US late-night talk show host Conan O'Brien - and Italian comedian Lino Banfi.