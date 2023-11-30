Russia's Putin praises Henry Kissinger as wise and pragmatic statesman

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday expressed his condolences over the death of former US Secretary of State Henry Kissinger, saying in a telegram to Kissinger's widow Nancy that he was a "wise and farsighted statesman".

"The name of Henry Kissinger is inextricably linked with a pragmatic foreign policy line, which at one time made it possible to achieve detente in international tensions and reach the most important Soviet-American agreements that contributed to the strengthening of global security," Putin said.

"I had the opportunity to personally communicate with this deep, extraordinary man many times, and I will undoubtedly retain the fondest memory of him."