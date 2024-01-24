Jointly promote the building of the community with a shared future for mankind by China and Bangladesh

On Jan 11, 2024, Chinese President Xi Jinping sent a congratulatory message to Honourable Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on her reelection. On the same day, Chinese Premier of State Council Li Qiang sent a congratulatory message to Sheikh Hasina on her reelection. China expected that our two countries would make joint efforts to further implement the important consensus President Xi Jinping reached with the Honourable Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in Johannesburg, South Africa, last August, enhance political mutual trust, promote traditional friendship, further synergise development strategies, and promote high-quality Belt and Road cooperation, so as to uplift the China-Bangladesh Strategic Partnership of Cooperation to a new height.

China and Bangladesh are both developing countries and populous countries, and both are at a critical stage of their respective development and revitalisation. Since the founding of the People’s Republic of China, especially after the reform and opening-up, we have completed the industrialisation process that took Western developed countries hundreds of years, and China created the “two miracles” rarely seen elsewhere in the world, namely rapid economic development and long-term social stability, opening up a broad prospect for the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation. The practice has proved that Chinese Modernisation is the only correct way to construct and rejuvenate a strong nation. Chinese Modernisation breaks the myth of “Modernisation = Westernisation”, shows another picture of modernisation, expands the choices of paths for developing countries towards modernisation, and provides a Chinese solution for mankind’s search for a better social system.

Great transformation is accelerating across the world. Changes of the world, of our times, and of historical significance are unfolding like never before, and the world has entered a new period of turbulence and transformation. In the face of global risks and challenges, it is hardly possible for any country to stand alone. Only through solidarity and cooperation can we overcome the difficulties of the times. At the recent Central Conference on Work Relating to Foreign Affairs, Chinese President Xi Jinping gave further Chinese proposals to solve the questions of what kind of world to build and how to build it. I would like to share them with friends from all walks of life in Bangladesh.

On Mar 23, 2013, at the Moscow Institute of International Relations, Chinese President Xi Jinping creatively put forward the concept of building a community with a shared future for mankind with a profound grasp of the trend of the times, a broad strategic vision, outstanding political wisdom and a strong sense of responsibility.

In summary, in building a community with a shared future for mankind, the goal is to build an open, inclusive, clean and beautiful world of lasting peace, universal security and shared prosperity, the pathway is promoting global governance that features extensive consultation and joint contribution for shared benefit, the guiding principle is to apply the common values of humanity, the basic underpinning lies in building a new type of international relations, the strategic guidance comes from the implementation of the Global Development Initiative, the Global Security Initiative and the Global Civilization Initiative, and the platform for action is high-quality Belt and Road cooperation. On this basis, we seek to bring countries together to meet challenges and achieve prosperity for all, and usher in a bright future of peace, security, prosperity and progress for our world.