Increasing urban vegetation can improve air quality

AIR POLLUTION IN MAJOR CITIES IN BANGLADESH AND HUMAN HEALTH

In Bangladesh, industrialisation and urbanisation focusing on rapid economic growth have resulted in massive environmental costs, which have aggravated the outlook for sustainable economic development. Bangladesh is the world’s most polluted country, where the annual average particulate pollution (PM2.5) level exceeds both the World Health Organisation guideline of 5 µg/m³ and the country’s own national standard of 15 µg/m³. Even in the least polluted district of Sylhet , particulate pollution is 9.7 times the WHO PM2.5 guideline and 3.2 times the national standard. Dhaka, Chattogram, Narayanganj, and Khulna are the major cities in Bangladesh that have the highest PM concentrations among some cities in the world. The main sources of fine PM (PM2.5) and coarse PM (PM10) are brick kilns, motor vehicles, construction activities, and road transport. Air pollution is one of the most important risk factors for mortality (123,000 deaths in 2017) in Bangladesh, of which more than 47,000 deaths have been attributed to exposure to outdoor PM2.5. Particulate pollution is the second-greatest threat to human health in Bangladesh (closely following cardiovascular diseases), taking 6.8 years off the life of the average Bangladeshi.