Indian police detain three accused of raping Brazilian-Spanish tourist

Indian police have detained three men and are searching for four others accused of attacking two tourists and gang-raping the woman, authorities and the couple said.

Police found the couple, who are Spanish citizens, around 11 pm local time (1730 GMT) on Friday on a roadside, looking like they had suffered a beating, Pitamber Singh Kherwar, superintendent of police in Dumka in eastern India, told reporters on Saturday.

He did not give details on the crime or identify the victims, adding the two people told authorities "their modesty had been outraged", in an incident involving seven men.