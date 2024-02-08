Small Indian state passes landmark civil code opposed by Muslims

Lawmakers in a small Indian state ruled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday approved landmark legislation to unify personal laws across religions, a move opposed by many minority Muslims.

Approval by the Himalayan state of Uttarakhand makes it the first in the country since independence from Britain in 1947 to implement a Uniform Civil Code, a contentious decades-old BJP promise, months before national elections.

Currently, India's Hindus, Muslims, Christians and other minority groups follow their own personal laws and customs, or an optional secular code for marriage, divorce, adoption and inheritance.

The move by Uttarakhand banning polygamy and other Muslim practices is expected to pave the way for other BJP-ruled states to follow suit despite angry opposition from some leaders of India's 200-million strong Muslim minority.

"The Uniform Civil Code will give the right to equality to everyone without any discrimination. ... We must make history by clearing it," said Pushkar Singh Dhami, the state's chief minister, just before BJP lawmakers and some others voted in favour of the bill.