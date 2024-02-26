Indian ghazal legend Pankaj Udhas dies at 72

Indian ghazal maestro and renowned playback singer Pankaj Udhas has died at the age of 72 after a prolonged illness, local media reports citing his family.
"With a very heavy heart, we are saddened to inform you of the sad demise of Padma Shri Pankaj Udhas on 26 February due to a prolonged illness," read a statement from the family on his daughter Nayaab Udhas’ Instagram account.
Udhas made a mark as a playback singer in Hindi films, such as ‘Naam’, ‘Saajan’ and ‘Mohra’.
He died around 11am at the Breach Candy hospital, news agency PTI said, quoting a family source.
The singer was known for ghazals like ‘Chitthi Aayi Hai’ and ‘Chandi Jaisa Rang Hai Tera’.
Udhas also had Bangla hits like ‘Tomar Chokhete Dhora’, ‘Chokh Taar Chorabali, Mon Je Pathar’, or ‘Jodi Ar Ektu Somoy Petam’ from his 1989 album ‘Bhalobasha’.