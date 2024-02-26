Indian ghazal legend Pankaj Udhas dies at 72

Indian ghazal maestro and renowned playback singer Pankaj Udhas has died at the age of 72 after a prolonged illness, local media reports citing his family.

"With a very heavy heart, we are saddened to inform you of the sad demise of Padma Shri Pankaj Udhas on 26 February due to a prolonged illness," read a statement from the family on his daughter Nayaab Udhas’ Instagram account.

Udhas made a mark as a playback singer in Hindi films, such as ‘Naam’, ‘Saajan’ and ‘Mohra’.