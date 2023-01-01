Fallen sky lanterns disrupt Dhaka Metro Rail services for two hours

Metro rail operations in Dhaka were suspended for two hours as a precautionary measure after several sky lanterns released by people on New Year's Eve landed on and clung to the electric cables.

Operations resumed around 10 am on Sunday after the lines were cleared by the authorities.

Addressing the matter, MAN Siddique, managing director of Dhaka Mass Transit Company, said, “Many sky lanterns released on New Year's Eve got stuck on the metro rail cables. So, we halted the services to prevent any accidents."

Ahead of the New Year's Eve celebrations, Dhaka Metropolitan Police banned outdoor events and the release of sky lanterns as part of a series of restrictions aimed at preventing any untoward incidents. But most households, especially those in Old Dhaka, defied the restrictions as they set off fireworks and sky lanterns to usher in the new year.