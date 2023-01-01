    বাংলা

    Fallen sky lanterns disrupt Dhaka Metro Rail services for two hours

    Several lanterns released on New Year's Eve landed on the metro rail line, prompting the authorities to suspend operations as a precaution

    Staff Correspondent
    Published : 1 Jan 2023, 05:17 AM
    Updated : 1 Jan 2023, 05:17 AM

    Metro rail operations in Dhaka were suspended for two hours as a precautionary measure after several sky lanterns released by people on New Year's Eve landed on and clung to the electric cables.

    Operations resumed around 10 am on Sunday after the lines were cleared by the authorities.

    Addressing the matter, MAN Siddique, managing director of Dhaka Mass Transit Company, said, “Many sky lanterns released on New Year's Eve got stuck on the metro rail cables. So, we halted the services to prevent any accidents."

    Ahead of the New Year's Eve celebrations, Dhaka Metropolitan Police banned outdoor events and the release of sky lanterns as part of a series of restrictions aimed at preventing any untoward incidents. But most households, especially those in Old Dhaka, defied the restrictions as they set off fireworks and sky lanterns to usher in the new year.

    RELATED STORIES
    Enthusiasm for first metro rail rides washes away woes of long queues, glitches on the first day
    Enthusiasm, fanfare mark the first day of metro rail services
    Hundreds of people gathered in front of the Agargaon and Uttara North metro rail stations since dawn to become a part of history
    Travel by metro on the first day of Bangladesh’s urban train services
    Travel by metro
    Passengers, mostly people who wanted to get a new experience, travel by metro train as the new transport service opens to the public
    Jannati Ibnat Disha, a student of Milestone College, and her mother ride a metro train on Thursday.
    Women enthused by safe travel on Dhaka Metro Rail
    The country's first urban rail service opened with much fanfare on Thursday
    First day of travel on metro rail
    First day of travel on metro rail
    People from various parts of Dhaka gathered at the Agargaon and Uttara metro rail stations after the country’s first urban rail service was opened to the public on Thursday, Dec 29, 2022.

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher