Associated Press, New York Times win Pulitzers for Ukraine coverage

The Associated Press won the 2023 Pulitzer Prize for public service for its wartime coverage of the besieged Ukrainian city of Mariupol, while the New York Times took home the award for international reporting for its stories about Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Washington Post reporter Caroline Kitchener won the national reporting Pulitzer for her coverage of abortion in the United States after the Supreme Court last year overturned the landmark 1973 Roe v Wade ruling that had legalised the procedure nationwide.

Reuters was a finalist in national reporting for stories revealing the widespread use of child labor among Hyundai Motor Co suppliers in Alabama as well as international reporting for an investigative series exposing human-rights abuses by the Nigerian military against women and children during its war with Islamist militants.