    Associated Press, New York Times win Pulitzers for Ukraine coverage

    The annual Pulitzer awards, first presented in 1917, are the most prestigious honours in US journalism

    The Associated Press won the 2023 Pulitzer Prize for public service for its wartime coverage of the besieged Ukrainian city of Mariupol, while the New York Times took home the award for international reporting for its stories about Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

    Washington Post reporter Caroline Kitchener won the national reporting Pulitzer for her coverage of abortion in the United States after the Supreme Court last year overturned the landmark 1973 Roe v Wade ruling that had legalised the procedure nationwide.

    Reuters was a finalist in national reporting for stories revealing the widespread use of child labor among Hyundai Motor Co suppliers in Alabama as well as international reporting for an investigative series exposing human-rights abuses by the Nigerian military against women and children during its war with Islamist militants.

    The Wall Street Journal won the Pulitzer Prize for investigative reporting for revealing financial conflicts of interest among officials at dozens of federal agencies. The Los Angeles Times won the Pulitzer Prize for breaking news for revealing a secretly recorded conversation among city officials that included racist comments.

    The annual Pulitzer awards, first presented in 1917, are the most prestigious honors in US journalism. They are named for newspaper publisher Joseph Pulitzer, who died in 1911. In his will, Pulitzer left money to create the prizes and establish a journalism school at Columbia University.

    The Pulitzers also hand out awards in eight categories for books, music and drama.

    A board comprised mostly of leading editors or executives at major U.S. media outlets presides over the judging process.

