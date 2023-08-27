Dengue ward in DNCC Hospital

Hospitals around Bangladesh are dealing with the worst dengue outbreak of the country. Dhaka North City Corporation Hospital in Mohakhali has 1,054 beds but prepared 350 with fewer dengue patients coming to the facility. Established a few years ago for a marketplace, the facility was turned into a hospital for coronavirus patients amid the pandemic, and recently the authorities designated it for dengue patients. With fewer patients and a newer building, the hospital is cleaner than others in Dhaka.