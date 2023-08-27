    বাংলা
    MediaImage

    Dengue ward in DNCC Hospital

    Hospitals around Bangladesh are dealing with the worst dengue outbreak of the country. Dhaka North City Corporation Hospital in Mohakhali has 1,054 beds but prepared 350 with fewer dengue patients coming to the facility. Established a few years ago for a marketplace, the facility was turned into a hospital for coronavirus patients amid the pandemic, and recently the authorities designated it for dengue patients. With fewer patients and a newer building, the hospital is cleaner than others in Dhaka.

    bdnews24.com
    Published : 27 August 2023, 02:50 PM
    Updated : 27 August 2023, 02:50 PM
    dengue patients
    Dengue ward
    DNCC Hospital

