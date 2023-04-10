‘An enemy of Awami League and people’: Hasina slams Prothom Alo

The Bangla-language daily Prothom Alo is "an enemy of the Awami League, democracy, and the people of Bangladesh", says Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Those who speak out against corruption are now talking in favour of the people who are convicted in corruption cases, Hasina said during a session in parliament on Monday.

“A seven-year-old child was encouraged to tell a lie by paying him Tk 10. And that too for a statement like -- we need the freedom to ensure meat and rice [food] for everyone.”