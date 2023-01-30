Robert Pattinson and the path to true artistic satisfaction

What is more important to an artist than an adoring audience? What better accolade can you get than the deafening chants of their own names from a loving crowd? But, what do real artists do if achieving this praise from others jeopardises their own sense of achievement and inner piece?

Robert Pattinson gained mainstream attention when he took on the role of heartthrob Edward Cullen in the Twilight movies. Almost instantly, he gained a worldwide following of doting fans. But he didn't enjoy working on the series. In many interviews from the time, it's clear that both he and his co-star Kristen Stewart were uncomfortable, both with their sudden fame and the perceived quality of those movies. In some interviews, Pattinson openly roasts the series. But while it's fun to watch a star be a bit hostile to his own project in YouTube compilations, there is a lesson to be learned too.

Twilight clashed with Pattinson's own sense of self. It could be the nature of the movies, which zoomed in on his appearance and let the rest of him fade away into the background. He was getting fame and fortune, but he wasn't satisfied. After the series ended, Pattinson began pottering about the sets of many indie movies searching for it. Perhaps the struggle to redefine himself in those films helped. One must imagine Sisyphus happy.