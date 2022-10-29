The kick comes at the end - world's hottest chili flavours French chocolates

It is hard to come up with something new at Paris' annual chocolate fair, but French chocolatier Damien Vidal found a way to put a mouth-tingling twist on his confectionary: incorporating the world's hottest chili.

Besides traditional ingredients such as raspberry, cassis and passion fruit, marble-shaped "Bille en tete" (a play on a French idiom for "headfirst") chocolates are flavoured with Carolina Reaper, the world's hottest chili pepper according to Guinness World Records.

He managed to put just enough chili in them to give them a kick, but not too much so as to make them unpalatable.