Labaid Hospital boss, doctors sued over death of teenaged patient

The father of a boy has brought murder charges against seven officials and doctors of Labaid Specialized Hospital after the death of the 17-year-old allegedly for wrong treatment.

Monir Hossain started the case at the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate’s Court of Dhaka on Monday after the death of Tahsin Hossain on Jun 23.

Judge Begum Farah Diba Chhanda ordered the chief of Dhanmondi Police Station to record it as a murder case, not on negligent death charges, said Tanvir Ahmed Sajeeb, the lawyer for Monir.

The accused are Dr AM Shamim, managing director of Labaid Group, surgeon Dr Md Saifullah, assistant surgeon Dr Maksud, Dr Sabbir Ahmed, Dr Mosharraf, Dr Kanak and Branch Manager Md Shahjahan.

Managing Director Shamim has denied the allegations of medical negligence, saying they were ready for a legal battle.