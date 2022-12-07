    বাংলা

    Bangladesh reports 32 new COVID cases, 1 death in a day

    The caseload stands at 2,036,717 as the death toll hits 29,436

    News Deskbdnews24.com
    Published : 7 Dec 2022, 11:02 AM
    Updated : 7 Dec 2022, 11:02 AM

    Bangladesh has recorded 32 cases of COVID-19 in a day, taking the overall tally of infections to 2,036,717.

    The death toll from the disease rose by one to 29,436 over the 24-hour period, according to the latest government data released on Wednesday.

    As many as 3,247 samples were tested across the country, for a positivity rate of 0.99 percent.

    Dhaka logged the highest number of cases among the eight divisions, with 26 infections.

    Another 70 people recovered from the illness nationwide, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,986,280.

    The latest figures put the recovery rate at 97.52 percent and the mortality rate at 1.45 percent.

    Globally, over 646.58 million people have been infected by the coronavirus and 6.64 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

    Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

