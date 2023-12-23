India firm denies tampering with tests in probe of cough syrup deaths

The regulator, Manmohan Taneja, did not respond to phone calls and electronic messages seeking comment. He told Reuters in October that the complaint behind the bribery probe was a "fake complaint from a fake person" and that "anyone can send any fake complaint against anyone."

Reuters was unable to independently establish that any bribes were paid.

Goyal said his factory, which was closed by the government in October 2022 after the Gambia deaths came to light, was now under renovation and he had asked the authorities to inspect the facility so that it could be reopened.

"There was no fault in the factory, but since they pointed out some things, we have rectified them," he said. "We are trying our best, we are pursuing the matter with the concerned officers. That's all we can do."

India's health ministry did not respond to a request for comment.

Two sources with direct knowledge of the matter said the Indian government was in no hurry to reopen any of the three Indian pharmaceutical factories, including Maiden's factory in Haryana state, linked to at least 141 deaths since last year in Gambia, Uzbekistan and Cameroon. One of the sources added that no decision was likely before next May's general election, given the risk of a negative public reaction.