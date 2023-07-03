Bangladesh considers toughening tobacco control laws by banning vaping, related products

WHAT NEW PROVISIONS DOES THE DRAFT LAW RECOMMEND?

- Any vaping and smoking of e-cigarettes, with or without nicotine element, is prohibited, regardless of form and place. If found, the offender would be penalised Tk 5,000.

- Sales, promotion, marketing, production, storing, importing and exporting vaping products will be banned. Anyone flouting the law will be sentenced to three months imprisonment, fined Tk 2,00,000, or both. A repeat offender will face twice the jail time and be penalised double the amount.

- The owners and executives of any company involved in the sales, promotion, marketing, production, storing, import and export of vaping products will be sentenced to six months imprisonment or fined Tk 5,00,000, or both. A repeat offender will face twice the jail time and be penalised double the amount.

- Instead of the current Tk 300 penalty for smoking in public places, Tk 2,000 will be charged.

- If any individual is found making mobile sales of cigarette and tobacco products in public places, he/she will be charged Tk 5,000 as a first-time offender. For a repeat offender, the penalty will be doubled.

- The following public places will be included in the list of non-smoking zones- hotels, restaurants, eateries, diagnostic centres, coffee houses and tea stalls.

- No one will be allowed to sell cigarettes and tobacco products within 100 metres of educational institutions, hospitals, clinics, playgrounds, and children’s parks. If found, the individual will be slapped with a Tk 5,000 penalty, and a repeat offender would be penalised double the amount.

- No one will be allowed to sell cigarettes and tobacco products without the necessary licenses from the local authorities. Tk 50,000 would be imposed as a penalty for anyone found selling cigarettes and tobacco products without licenses, and a repeat offender would be penalised double the amount.

- Cigarettes and tobacco products can not have additives like spices and colour to attract consumers. Anyone flouting the law will be sentenced to six months imprisonment, fined Tk 5,00,000, or both. A repeat offender will face twice the jail time and be penalised double the amount.