Hazam's risky circumcision practices back with vengeance as deaths in hospitals spark concern

"My grandfather and father practised circumcision, and so do my brother and I. I administer injections to the children before performing the procedure.

“The child seemed fine after the circumcision. As the situation worsened slightly, I advised the father to stay at home while I visited. However, they decided to go to the hospital without heeding my advice."

Rashedul Alam, an associate professor at Dhaka Shishu Hospital (children's hospital), shared details of a recent incident where a 5-year-old boy had his penis amputated during circumcision.

However, the doctor requested not to publish any photos or additional information.

Alam explained, "The boy's penis was bandaged. Upon removing the bandage, we found that about a centimetre of the penis, along with the urinary tract, had been severed.

“Fortunately, a relative brought the severed portion to us, and we performed successful plastic surgery."

"We encounter these cases regularly, so we typically don't maintain records," said Alam.

Kamrul Hasan, a resident doctor in the paediatric surgery department at Mymensingh Medical College Hospital, mentioned that children with circumcision-related issues frequently seek treatment at their facility, noting a particularly severe case on Feb 19 involving a child from Tarakanda.

"The circumciser removed excessive skin from the penis, resulting in severe bleeding that couldn't be stopped. The child was brought to the hospital using a piece of cloth to stem the bleeding. After receiving treatment, he was discharged on Feb 22."

On Mar 6, another 6-year-old child Sadid, also known by a single name, was taken to the hospital's paediatric surgery ward, where doctors discovered that most of his foreskin had been removed during circumcision.

Doctors say the blood flow to the penis is maintained by the frenular artery and dorsal vein At the bottom of the penis are veins, at the top are arteries and also many small capillaries or branches of blood vessels.

These arteries and veins are cut during circumcision. With skills, it is possible to perform circumcision without cutting arteries and veins. To stop the bleeding, doctors use stitches and electrocautery or diathermy. But Hazams do not have this technology.