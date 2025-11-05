Bangladesh records 10 more dengue deaths in highest daily toll this year

Bangladesh has reported 10 more deaths due to dengue fever -- the highest number of fatalities due to the mosquito-borne disease this year, while 1,069 patients have been admitted to hospitals.

The Directorate General of Health Services on Wednesday said, of the deaths, three were from Dhaka North City, five from Dhaka South City, and one each from Barishal and Khulna divisions.

This brings the total number of dengue deaths this year to 302. In November, 24 people have died and 5,130 patients have been hospitalised.

October saw the highest number of fatalities with 80 deaths, followed by September with 76 and July with 41. Other monthly death tolls include January 10, February three, April seven, May three, June 19, and August 39. No dengue deaths were reported in March.

Hospital admissions have also surged this year: 1,161 in January, 374 in February, 336 in March, 701 in April, 1,773 in May, 5,951 in June, 10,496 in August, 15,866 in September, and 22,050 in October. With the latest admissions, the total number of patients hospitalised this year has reached 74,992.