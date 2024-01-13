Bangladesh dengue outbreak continues as Aedes survives winter

“As Aedes mosquitoes can still be found, dengue will also be there, although fewer in numbers. We can’t free ourselves from dengue.”



Public health expert Dr Mushtuq Husain said mosquito attacks may ease in winter, but Aedes population will not become zero



“Because Aedes larvae cannot survive when the temperature is below 13 degrees Celsius. Temperatures in Bangladesh haven’t hit that level yet,” he explained.



And although there is no rain, water used by people accumulates in houses because of their unawareness, Dr Mushtuq said.



People also dump bottles and other sorts of containers here and there, he said.



“We’re making our environment dirty.”



He said the presence of dengue throughout the year will put the lives of the elderly with a weak immune system, pregnant women and children at risk.



He also fears that the number of dengue patients at high risk may be much higher than counted because many serotypes of the disease have been found in Bangladesh.