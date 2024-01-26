    বাংলা

    Bangladesh marks second cadaveric kidney transplant to two patients

    A 38-year-old man was declared brain dead on Thursday and his kidneys were transplanted to two different patients

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 25 Jan 2024, 06:01 PM
    Updated : 25 Jan 2024, 06:01 PM

    Bangladesh has initiated its second cadaveric kidney transplant from a brain-dead person to two kidney patients.

    The kidney transplants were scheduled for 8:30 pm on Thursday, one at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) and the other at Kidney Foundation Hospital.

    The surgery began at 8:30 pm and is expected to last for four and a half hours, according to BSMMU Vice-Chancellor Prof Md Sharfuddin Ahmed.

    Prof Ahmed did not provide information about the kidney donor and recipients.

    However, he noted that a 38-year-old man was declared brain dead on Thursday. The individual had been receiving treatment in the hospital's intensive care unit for brain injuries.

    "He was admitted to our hospital five days ago in an unconscious state, having previously been in our ICU. After receiving treatment, he went home.”

    “After a five-day stay, we declared him clinically dead today."

    On Jan 19, 2024, BSMMU performed its first cadaveric kidney transplant. A 20-year-old girl named Sarah Islam, declared brain dead on Jan 18, donated her kidney to two women that night.

    Shamima Akter is now leading a healthy life with the transplanted kidney, but unfortunately, the other recipient did not survive.

