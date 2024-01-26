Bangladesh marks second cadaveric kidney transplant to two patients

Bangladesh has initiated its second cadaveric kidney transplant from a brain-dead person to two kidney patients.

The kidney transplants were scheduled for 8:30 pm on Thursday, one at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) and the other at Kidney Foundation Hospital.

The surgery began at 8:30 pm and is expected to last for four and a half hours, according to BSMMU Vice-Chancellor Prof Md Sharfuddin Ahmed.