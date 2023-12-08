Bangladesh to provide digital health card for all citizens to ease medicare

The government has made arrangements to store all information related to patients’ treatment on a single digital database to avoid the trouble of preserving prescription and test files, according to the Directorate General of Health Services or DGHS.

Each patient will receive a digital card where all information about doctor's appointments, health conditions, and tests will be preserved.

Patients have to carry these cards while going to hospitals, where doctors will be able to access their details through the card.

Initially, this health card will be distributed under a pilot project in Gopalganj’s Muksudpur and Manikganj’s Singair Upazila. The cards will be handed out to patients who come for treatment at different government hospitals across the country. After government hospitals, private hospitals and medical clinics will also be added to the initiative.

The Medical Information Services or MIS of DGHS is implementing the project.