Dhaka's air quality worsens as winter sets in

As winter descends on Dhaka, the city is grappling with alarming levels of air pollution, posing serious health risks.

At 8 am on Thursday, the Air Quality Index (AQI) in the capital soared to 315 PM, a hazardous level. Although it slightly improved to 242 by 1 pm, it remains perilous for health.

Dhaka currently ranks second on the list of cities with the worst air quality, behind Pakistan's Lahore.