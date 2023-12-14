    বাংলা

    Dhaka's air quality worsens as winter sets in

    The city ranked second globally in terms of air pollution on Thursday

    As winter descends on Dhaka, the city is grappling with alarming levels of air pollution, posing serious health risks.

    At 8 am on Thursday, the Air Quality Index (AQI) in the capital soared to 315 PM, a hazardous level. Although it slightly improved to 242 by 1 pm, it remains perilous for health.

    Dhaka currently ranks second on the list of cities with the worst air quality, behind Pakistan's Lahore.

    Recognising the health hazards, doctors have advised individuals with respiratory issues to refrain from outdoor activities and to use masks when stepping out for essential needs.

    The air quality is determined by the concentration of suspended fine dust (particulate matter or PM-10) and ultrafine dust (PM2.5), measured in micrograms per cubic metre (ppm).

    Dhaka consistently tops the list of cities with polluted air, according to IQAir, an international air quality technology company. Recent IQAir data showed Dhaka's air fluctuating between 'unhealthy', 'very unhealthy', and 'hazardous' levels over the past three days.

    Dr Kazi Saifuddin Bennoor, the joint secretary general of Bangladesh Society, emphasised the need for precautionary measures during winter.

    People with respiratory ailments and those susceptible should consistently wear masks when outdoors, according to him.

    Dr Bennoor urged individuals undergoing treatment not to neglect their medications, advising adjustments if necessary. He also recommended taking the flu vaccine before winter.

    Other measures include maintaining nasal and oral hygiene, gargling with salted hot water, and consuming hot water and ginger tea for general relief.

