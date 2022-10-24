‘Fading drumbeats’: Dhakis in Bangladesh struggle to keep the tradition alive

“Playing the dhak and other instruments is in our blood,” said Kunjabihari Rishi, a legal assistant.

Jagatbondhu Rishi, who learned to play the dhak from Lalit Rishi in Kashinagar, said he had been playing the instrument for about 12 years. “My forefathers played the drum too.”

When opportunities to play the dhak dry up, Jahgatbondhu drives rented cars to make a living. He plans to get married soon, too. When asked if the family tradition of playing the dhak down to the next generation, Jagatbondhu said youngsters in his locality receive general education alongside lessons to play musical instruments such as drums and harmonium. “Like them, I want my children to study and learn music together.”

Sadhan Malakar, a man in his sixties, has been playing the dhak for the last 40 years. A native of Feni’s Sonagazi, Sadhan has carried on the profession of his ancestors, but his son never grew an interest in playing the instrument.

“Young people come to me to learn to play the dhak but not my son. He left home to look for a job as he didn’t like to study. I always wished that he became a drummer, but he turned out to be a tailor.”

Sushil Das from Narayanganj, on the other hand, has no hard feelings about his children's lack of enthusiasm for the trade. “It is true that drummers are still in demand, especially for performing in puja or other social events. But it is really hard to survive in this climate of exorbitant prices by playing the dhak alone,” he said.

“It’s a different feeling of joy that overcomes me when the drumsticks hit the dhak. But both of my boys are studying. One appeared for the SSC exam while the other is an eighth-grader. They have no interest in this [playing the dhak]. Also, playing the dhak is quite strenuous,” Sushil said.

Sushil has been playing the instrument since Bangladesh's independence. His ancestral home is in Daudkandi. “Back in those days, almost every household had a drummer. I used to visit the puja venues, cultural programmes and weddings to listen to the beats of the dhak and to play it as well. I played the dhak in Narayanganj for many years. Now, we don’t have much work and besides, my health doesn’t permit me to play anymore.”