Song by Armeen Musa and Nashid Kamal is part of an album that gets Grammy nomination

"Shuruaat", the debut album of Berklee Indian Ensemble, has been nominated for the 65th annual Grammy Awards, giving two Bangladeshis who were part of the troupe a rare honour for the first time at the world's biggest music awards.



The song 'Jaago Piya', with lyrics by Nashid Kamal and vocals by her daughter Armeen Musa, was one of the tracks in the album nominated in the Best Global Music Album category.



'Shuruaat' features four original compositions alongside covers and collaborations with legends, including tabla master Zakir Hussain, singers Shankar Mahadevan and Vijay Prakash, and Bollywood icon Shreya Ghoshal, according to Berklee Indian Ensemble.

