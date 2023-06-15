Disney's Pixar seeks return of box office magic with 'Elemental'

"I think that's changed now, especially because there's more competition," Robbins added.

Pixar had no comment.

The pandemic, and former Disney Chief Executive Bob Chapek’s response, dealt Pixar a double whammy.

The COVID-19 outbreak undercut the theatrical run of March 2020 release "Onward," which brought in an underwhelming $146.2 million worldwide. Pixar's "Soul" in December 2020, "Luca" in June 2021 and "Turning Red" in March 2022 all debuted on the Disney+ streaming service in the US

Disney said the direct-to-home strategy boosted sign-ups for Disney+ and put the movies in front of large audiences sheltering at home. "Turning Red" remains the most-watched film on Disney+ globally during its first three days.

But the move dealt a blow to creatives who had hoped their films would be seen on the big screen, according to one Pixar director who spoke on condition of anonymity.

"Elemental" is set in Element City, where Fire, Water, Earth and Air characters live together. An unexpected friendship between Fire and Water borrows from director Sohn’s relationship with his Italian-American wife. Sohn initially hid the relationship from his parents. "My grandmother’s dying words were literally, ‘Marry Korean!'" Sohn recounted.

Reviews of "Elemental" were mixed after it debuted at the Cannes Film Festival but have turned more positive. As of Monday, 76% of film critics gave the movie a positive review, according to the Rotten Tomatoes website.

That message of racial harmony reaches theaters as a segment of the country has branded Disney's themes as too "woke" - being alert to racial and social injustice - posing a potential box-office challenge.

Sohn said the movie, which was in the works for seven years, was inspired by a desire to honor his parents' experiences.

"They came from another country, coming here with nothing, and made a life for us," he said.