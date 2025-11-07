Bollywood actors Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal welcome baby boy

Bollywood actors Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have become parents to a baby boy.

The couple, who tied the knot in December 2021, shared the news on Friday morning through Vicky’s official social media account.

“Our bundle of joy has arrived. With immense love and gratitude, we welcome our baby boy. 7th November, 2025 – Katrina and Vicky,” the post read.

The announcement quickly drew warm wishes from fans and celebrities alike.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas commented, “👏🙌 sooooo happy! Congratulations,” while Parineeti Chopra wrote, “Congratssssssss new mamma and papa!”

Kareena Kapoor Khan, a mother of two sons, welcomed Katrina to “the boy mamma club”, while Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and Rakul Preet Singh also sent their congratulations.

The news comes weeks after reports suggested that Katrina’s due date was set for late October, according to Indian media outlet Hindustan Times.

The couple had announced their pregnancy in September, sharing a polaroid photo of themselves with the caption: “On our way to start the best chapter of our lives with hearts full of joy and gratitude. 🙏🏽ॐ.”