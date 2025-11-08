Kim Kardashian pokes fun at critics as her new TV show ‘All’s Fair’ trends worldwide

Kim Kardashian has laughed off scathing reviews for her new legal TV drama “All’s Fair”, sharing fan reactions that highlight the show’s surprising popularity.

The reality star poked fun at critics with screenshots showing fans are tuning in anyway.

According to the BBC, Kardashian plays a divorce lawyer in the Disney+ series, which has been described as “so awful, it feels almost contemptuous” by The Guardian, while the British daily The Times declared it “may be the worst TV drama ever”.

She responded on Instagram to her 354 million followers with a tongue-in-cheek caption: “Have you tuned in to the most critically acclaimed show of the year!?!?!? All’s Fair streaming now.”

Despite this, the BBC said the series currently holds only 5 percent from critics on Rotten Tomatoes but a much higher 66 percent audience score.

Kardashian shared fan comments on Instagram, including one joking that critics’ negative reviews “ended up making people watch and love the show”.

Another fan highlighted the star-studded cast, saying the show “dares to ask the question ‘does a show need to be good?’ and the answer is no, it doesn’t.”

The series co-stars Sarah Paulson, Naomi Watts, Glenn Close, Niecy Nash, and Teyana Taylor.

This marks Kardashian’s second acting venture after appearing in the 2023 season of American Horror Story, which received mostly positive reviews.

As per the BBC, the show has faced severe criticism. Daniel Welsh of the news outlet said: “The glossy sheen of the show and its stacked cast might make you think it’s verging on ‘so bad it’s good’ territory, but it’s really just a boring dud.”

Alison Herman of Variety called it a “clumsy, condescending take on rah-rah girlboss feminism,” while The Hollywood Reporter’s Angie Han described Kardashian as an “appropriately wooden lead for Ryan Murphy’s empty, unforgivably dull drama”.

Unfazed by the criticism, Kardashian continued to share fan reactions.

Some fans said they “immediately pressed play” after seeing that the show debuted on Rotten Tomatoes with a 0 percent critic score.

Another fan said: “Some of the worst acting I’ve ever seen in my life alongside the most predictable storylines and the most ridiculous styling. I’m obsessed. I need 14 seasons,” the BBC quoted.

Ending her post triumphantly, Kardashian shared a screenshot from Disney Hulu showing “All’s Fair” as the most-watched title on Disney+ globally, ranking first in 28 countries including the United States, the British broadcaster noted.