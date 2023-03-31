'Rust' set manager convicted in death of cinematographer

Dave Halls, first assistant director on "Rust," pleaded no contest as part of an agreement with prosecutors to the misdemeanour charge of negligent use of a deadly weapon for his role in Hutchins' death.

Santa Fe District Court Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer presided over a virtual hearing in Halls' case Friday. She sentenced Halls, who was responsible for on-set safety, to a six-month suspended sentence with unsupervised probation, a $500 fine, 24 hours of community service and a firearms safety class.

Hutchins was killed when actor Alec Baldwin fired a live round from a revolver while rehearsing. As first assistant director, prosecutors said Halls was responsible for set safety on "Rust."