    বাংলা

    'Rust' set manager convicted in death of cinematographer

    Halyna Hutchins was killed when actor Alec Baldwin fired a live round from a revolver while rehearsing in 2021

    Andrew HayReuters
    Published : 31 March 2023, 05:27 PM
    Updated : 31 March 2023, 05:27 PM

    A Santa Fe judge on Friday accepted a plea deal, bringing the first conviction for the 2021 shooting death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins during filming of the Western movie "Rust" in New Mexico.

    Dave Halls, first assistant director on "Rust," pleaded no contest as part of an agreement with prosecutors to the misdemeanour charge of negligent use of a deadly weapon for his role in Hutchins' death.

    Santa Fe District Court Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer presided over a virtual hearing in Halls' case Friday. She sentenced Halls, who was responsible for on-set safety, to a six-month suspended sentence with unsupervised probation, a $500 fine, 24 hours of community service and a firearms safety class.

    Hutchins was killed when actor Alec Baldwin fired a live round from a revolver while rehearsing. As first assistant director, prosecutors said Halls was responsible for set safety on "Rust."

    The conviction marked a step forward for state prosecutors plagued by legal setbacks since they filed charges in January.

    "Halls did not check every round in the gun to confirm it was a dummy round and not a live round," state prosecutor Kari Morrissey said during the plea hearing.

    Halls, an industry-veteran with over 80 credits including "The Matrix Reloaded" and "The Crow: Salvation," was the only member of the "Rust" cast and crew to enter a plea bargain. Prosecutors said he approached them and was cooperative.

    It remains unclear whether he will testify on behalf of the prosecution in a May preliminary hearing where Marlowe Sommer will decide whether there is probable cause to try Baldwin and armourer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed.

    Baldwin pleaded not guilty to a criminal charge of involuntary manslaughter. The actor said he relied on weapons experts - Gutierrez-Reed and Halls - to ensure the firearm was safe to use.

    Gutierrez-Reed, who was responsible for firearm safety and training, will also plead not guilty, according to her lawyer.

    Baldwin and Gutierrez-Reed are the only others charged in the case.

    RELATED STORIES
    View of the "Rust" movie set at Bonanza Creek Ranch near Santa Fe, New Mexico, US, Jan 20, 2023.
    How did live rounds get onto the set of Alec Baldwin's 'Rust'?
    Armourer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed loaded a live round into a long Colt .45 revolver Baldwin was rehearsing with
    Actor Alec Baldwin departs his home, as he will be charged with involuntary manslaughter for the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of the movie "Rust", in New York, US, Jan 31, 2023.
    'Rust' producers to pay $100,000 safety fine after shooting
    Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was killed when 'Rust' actor Alec Baldwin fired a live round from a gun he was using during a rehearsal
    Don Cameron stands next to one of his flood capture projects on his Terranova Ranch in Helm, California, US, January 25, 2023.
    California farmers flood their fields in order to save them
    California swings between disastrous drought and raging floodwaters. This season has been especially rainy, with 12 atmospheric rivers pounding California since late December
    A sign for Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) headquarters is seen in Santa Clara, California, US, Mar 10, 2023.
    SVB failure shows impact of rapid global rate hikes: China central bank
    Silicon Valley Bank's balance sheet characteristics made it more sensitive to interest rates changes and ultimately led to risk, a deputy governor at the central bank said

    Opinion

    Nur-E-Alam Siddique … or the tale of 4 young militants
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    The art of making remarkable memories
    Takir Hossain
    Greener Ramadan for sustainability
    Tasneem Hossain
    The world of Buddhadeva Bose
    Syed Badrul Ahsan