    বাংলা

    High schools to have seven classes a day because of extended weekends

    The government says it has changed the routines so that the students do not fall behind in lessons due to the two-day weekends

    Staff Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 31 August 2022, 08:10 PM
    Updated : 31 August 2022, 08:10 PM

    The government has brought changes to high school and college routines in a readjustment to the new two-day weekends, with seven classes daily kicking in secondary educational institutions.

    The Directorate of Secondary and Higher Education published the new routines on Wednesday, making full-day classes mandatory on Thursdays. Some schools have been holding half-day classes on Thursdays.

    In total, secondary education institutions will have 35 classes a week.

    The government announced the five-day week for educational institutions on Aug 22 to save electricity amid a lingering energy crisis.

    In the latest notice, the directorate said it changed the routines so that the students do not fall behind in lessons due to the two-day weekends.

    In line with the new routine, a pupil needs to attend school with a single shift for 6:10 hours, including a 30-minute recess and a 15-minute assembly.

    For schools with two shifts, the time will be 5:05 hours, including a 15-minute assembly and a 20-minute recess.

    At colleges, 11th and 12th graders will have 28 classes a week, each of 50 minutes. With optional subjects, the number of classes will be 33.

    RELATED STORIES
    Religion-based politics not being pursued by students, says Dipu Moni
    No religion-based politics by students: Dipu
    The minister says the ban on religion-based parties caused such activities to disappear
    Good or bad: debate rages over the effect of two-day weekend on Bangladeshi students
    Will two-day weekend help or harm school students?
    While most of the teachers and education experts bdnews24.com spoke to lauded the move, a minority raised some concerns too
    Bangladesh brings forward two-day weekly school break amid energy crisis
    Schools to stay closed for 2 days a week
    The Directorate of Secondary and Higher Education issues a notice following a cabinet decision amid an energy crisis
    From bomb shelter to dorm room: Ukrainian students find refuge at US colleges
    Ukrainian students find refuge at US colleges
    More than 120 US universities have efforts to help Ukrainian students, though the actual number is likely far higher

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher