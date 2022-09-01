High schools to have seven classes a day because of extended weekends

The government has brought changes to high school and college routines in a readjustment to the new two-day weekends, with seven classes daily kicking in secondary educational institutions.
The Directorate of Secondary and Higher Education published the new routines on Wednesday, making full-day classes mandatory on Thursdays. Some schools have been holding half-day classes on Thursdays.
In total, secondary education institutions will have 35 classes a week.
The government announced the five-day week for educational institutions on Aug 22 to save electricity amid a lingering energy crisis.
In the latest notice, the directorate said it changed the routines so that the students do not fall behind in lessons due to the two-day weekends.
In line with the new routine, a pupil needs to attend school with a single shift for 6:10 hours, including a 30-minute recess and a 15-minute assembly.
For schools with two shifts, the time will be 5:05 hours, including a 15-minute assembly and a 20-minute recess.
At colleges, 11th and 12th graders will have 28 classes a week, each of 50 minutes. With optional subjects, the number of classes will be 33.