Delay in textbook distribution again as Bangladesh aims to avert controversies

The National Curriculum and Textbook Board (NCTB) is once again stuck in a rut over the timely distribution of textbooks for the 2024 academic year.

While free textbooks for the students of kindergarten to the seventh grade are ready to be dispatched, pupils of the eighth and ninth grades will still have to wait until the end of January to get their hands on the academic textbooks.

The eighth and ninth-grade students will receive brand-new books under the new curriculum.

However, the time taken to prepare the manuscripts of the textbooks has delayed the printing, said the NCTB officials.

In 2023, the NCTB drew sharp criticism over the sixth and seventh-grade textbooks under the new curriculum.

This time, the officials are saying that there was a delay in submitting manuscripts to the printing presses in an effort to not kick up fresh criticism over the textbooks of the new curriculum.

Although NCTB Chairman Professor Farhadul Islam is hopeful that the students will receive the books by Jan 10, the printing press owners say they will need time until the last week of January to prepare the textbooks for distribution.

In 2010, the government launched the book festival to hand out free textbooks to students on the first day of the new year.

However, in 2021, they failed to distribute the books on time due to the pandemic.

In 2022 and 2023, children had to wait until March to get all of their academic textbooks.

The NCTB is set to distribute more than 307 million books for the new academic year in 2024.