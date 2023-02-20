India invokes emergency law to force coal-based power plants to up output

India on Monday invoked an emergency law to force power plants that run on imported coal to maximise output ahead of an expected record surge in power usage this summer, according to an internal power ministry notice seen by Reuters.

Many of India's power plants that use imported coal, including those owned by Adani Power and Tata Power in the western state of Gujarat, have not operated at full capacity recently because they have found it difficult to compete with power generated from cheap domestic coal.

Reuters reported last month on India's plans to use the law to maximise coal power output.