    Bangladesh expects $2.25bn loan deal as Hasina is set to join World Bank event

    Hasina will visit Washington after her Japan trip

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 19 April 2023, 06:53 PM
    Updated : 19 April 2023, 06:53 PM

    Sheikh Hasina will visit the US to attend an event celebrating 50 years of Bangladesh's relations with the World Bank after her trip to Japan, and Dhaka expects the signing of a $2.25 loan agreement at the event. 

    An official at the ERD said the loan agreement, which includes budgetary support, could be signed in the prime minister's presence during the ceremony. He requested anonymity as he was not authorised to talk to the media about the agreement now. 

    The World Bank will host the event at its headquarters in Washington on May 1, said Delwar Hossain, a joint secretary at the Economic Relations Division. 

    In March, World Bank President David Malpass invited Hasina to attend the summit. 

    Hasina will leave for Japan on Apr 25 after the upcoming Eid-ul-Fitr and will travel directly to Washington from there, according to Hasan Jahid Tusher, her deputy press secretary.

    The prime minister is scheduled to stay in Washington until May 4, attending various events, including the golden jubilee celebration, and then return home via London, Tusher added. 

    The World Bank has not made any official statement about the loan agreement or figures. A World Bank official said a delegation from their Dhaka office would depart for Washington on Apr 23 for the event. 

    According to an ERD official who spoke to http://bdnews24.com, there are five projects eligible for the loan: Accelerating Transport and Trade Connectivity in Eastern South Asia – Bangladesh Phase 1, Erosion Protection and Flood Control, Resilient Infrastructure for Adaptation and Vulnerability Reduction, Green and Climate Resilient Development for budget support, and Sustainable Microenterprise and Resilient Transformation.

