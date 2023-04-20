Bangladesh expects $2.25bn loan deal as Hasina is set to join World Bank event

Sheikh Hasina will visit the US to attend an event celebrating 50 years of Bangladesh's relations with the World Bank after her trip to Japan, and Dhaka expects the signing of a $2.25 loan agreement at the event.

An official at the ERD said the loan agreement, which includes budgetary support, could be signed in the prime minister's presence during the ceremony. He requested anonymity as he was not authorised to talk to the media about the agreement now.

The World Bank will host the event at its headquarters in Washington on May 1, said Delwar Hossain, a joint secretary at the Economic Relations Division.

In March, World Bank President David Malpass invited Hasina to attend the summit.

Hasina will leave for Japan on Apr 25 after the upcoming Eid-ul-Fitr and will travel directly to Washington from there, according to Hasan Jahid Tusher, her deputy press secretary.