Home +
Sport +
World +
Business & Economy +
Features +
Others +

June 02, 2024

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business &
Economy
Features
Others

Industry expectations pile pressure on Bangladesh budget with aggressive revenue targets

Business leaders argue that aggressive revenue targets for the upcoming fiscal year could harm domestic industry and production

Budget faces added pressure from businesses

Masum Kamal

bdnews24.com

Published : 02 Jun 2024, 01:58 AM

Updated : 02 Jun 2024, 01:58 AM

Related Stories
China's factories fire up but consumer slump persists
China's factories fire up but consumer slump persists
ADP rises to Tk 2.65tr for FY25
ADP rises to Tk 2.65tr for FY25
India set to sign trade deal with Oman to expand its Middle East ties
India set to sign trade deal with Oman to expand its Middle East ties
Global gap growing quite rapidly: Salman Rahman
Global gap growing quite rapidly: Salman Rahman
Read More
Real Madrid strike late to win 15th CL title
Real Madrid strike late to win 15th CL title
3 dead in Thakurgaon storm
3 dead in Thakurgaon storm
Election 2024: Promises of Modi's party
Election 2024: Promises of Modi's party
Bangladeshi murder accused held in Qatar airport
Bangladeshi murder accused held in Qatar airport
Read More
Opinion

Tasneem Hossain

Laughter is the best medicine. Is it?
Laughter is the best medicine. Is it?

Mahmudur R Manna

Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry
Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry

Peter Apps

Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?
Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?

John Kemp

Oil bulls lack conviction about sustainability of higher prices
Oil bulls lack conviction about sustainability of higher prices
Read More