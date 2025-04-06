Home +
Sport +
World +
Business & Economy +
Features +
Others +

April 06, 2025

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business &
Economy
Features
Others

Bangladesh also discussing budget size with IMF, says Advisor Salehuddin

The advisor says the global lender prioritises domestic revenue mobilisation

Bangladesh also discussing budget size with IMF, says Advisor Sal
File Photo

Senior Correspondent

bdnews24.com

Published : 06 Apr 2025, 07:02 PM

Updated : 06 Apr 2025, 07:02 PM

Related Stories
China to US: 'Market has spoken' after tariffs spur selloff
China to US: 'Market has spoken' after tariffs spur selloff
US starts collecting Trump's 10% tariff
US starts collecting Trump's 10% tariff
Read More
Archer's quick redemption boosts RR's IPL campaign
Archer's quick redemption boosts RR's IPL campaign
India unlikely to retaliate against Trump tariffs
India unlikely to retaliate against Trump tariffs
Yearning for relief in sweltering heat
Yearning for relief in sweltering heat
Ex-minister Hasan Mahmud accused of owning illicit wealth
Ex-minister Hasan Mahmud accused of owning illicit wealth
Read More
Opinion

Dr Asaduzzaman Khan

On World Day for Physical Activity, stop sitting around
On World Day for Physical Activity, stop sitting around

Tracey Ann Jacobson

The United States cracks down on illegal immigration
The United States cracks down on illegal immigration

Towheed Feroze

One evening with Hasnat Abdul Hye!
One evening with Hasnat Abdul Hye!

Julian Francis

Songkranti in Tangail, a day to remember
Songkranti in Tangail, a day to remember
Read More