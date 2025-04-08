BNP condemns attacks on businesses during pro-Gaza protests, blames govt inaction

“We want to point out that the government’s failure -- and that of law enforcement -- was evident," says BNP leader Salahuddin Ahmed

BNP Standing Committee member Salahuddin Ahmed has criticised the government for its failure to prevent vandalism and looting during Monday's protests against Israeli atrocities in Gaza.

He also condemned attacks on stores and restaurants such as Bata, KFC and other businesses while addressing a solidarity rally organised by the Chhatra Dal, the BNP's student affiliate, at the Raju Memorial Sculpture in Dhaka University on Tuesday.

"Today, the world is speaking in one voice -- those supporting Israel must cease their support, and we must boycott all Israeli products. But that doesn't mean we should attack businesses,” he said.

“We condemn the attacks on establishments across Bangladesh. We want to point out that the government’s failure -- and that of law enforcement -- was evident. Had they been vigilant, Bangladesh wouldn't have had to suffer this ignominy."

Monday’s nationwide protests were part of the global “No Work, No School” campaign, staged in response to Israel’s deadly military campaign in Gaza. Demonstrations, rallies and strikes took place across Bangladesh from morning, with thousands voicing support for the Palestinian people.

However, incidents of vandalism were reported in several districts. Protesters attacked outlets of international brands like KFC, Pizza Hut, and Bata, accusing them of selling "Israeli products". Some stores and restaurants were also targeted for stocking beverages like Coca-Cola and 7 Up.

At least 16 businesses were reportedly vandalised -- five in Cox's Bazar, three in Chattogram, five in Sylhet, four in Gazipur, and one each in Cumilla and Bogura. No casualties were reported.

The unrest coincided with the country’s high-profile Investment Summit aimed at attracting foreign investment. Many fear the incidents may negatively impact investor confidence.

At Tuesday’s Chhatra Dal rally, held in protest against Israel’s mass killings in Gaza and Rafah, students waved Palestinian flags and carried placards expressing solidarity with Palestinians.

"On behalf of the BNP, I want to announce that we stand with the people of Palestine. In protest against Israel’s genocide and barbaric aggression, the BNP will soon declare a major nationwide and central programme," said Salahuddin.

"We call upon the people of Bangladesh and the entire Muslim world, as well as the powerful nations supporting Israel, to take immediate action to stop this genocide."

The BNP leader also questioned the role of the United Nations, saying: "Israel has never shown respect for UN resolutions. The Israeli government has never abided by any of the UN’s guidelines. Whenever any country has tried to pass resolutions in favour of the Palestinian people, certain powers have exercised their veto rights. These countries backing Israel must be held accountable before the world."

"Until Palestine is free, until the genocide ends, until Israel’s barbaric aggression is stopped, we will continue to call on the people of Bangladesh and the world to protest and raise their voices."