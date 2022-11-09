Thousands march as Greeks strike over 'suffocating' inflation

Greek workers went on a day-long strike on Wednesday, demanding higher wages to cope with surging inflation, as Europe's soaring energy prices and living costs trigger industrial action and protests across the continent.

In Athens, thousands of people marched in the second 24-hour walkout this year over rising inflation, some holding up banners that read, "No to layoffs, no to pay cuts." Brief clashes broke out outside parliament between protesters hurling petrol bombs and riot police who fired tear gas.

It is the latest labour action in Europe, where a growing cost of living crisis and rising energy prices following Russia's invasion of Ukraine have led to strikes this month in Britain, France, Spain, and Germany, the region's biggest economy.

The Greek economy is growing at nearly twice the euro zone rate this year thanks to a rebound in tourism, but inflation is near a three-decade peak at 12 percent, among the highest in the zone's 19 member countries.